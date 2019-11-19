Tulsa-area home construction in October rose 63.4% over the same month a year ago.
A total of 335 houses began in October, 130 more than in 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
Broken Arrow led all cities with 64 starts in October. Tulsa had 53 and unincorporated Wagoner County 45.
For the year, new construction is up about 17.7%, going from 2,255 last year to 2,656 this year. Tulsa tops year-to-date starts with 506, followed by Broken Arrow with 489 and unincorporated Wagoner County with 369.