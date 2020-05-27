The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission on Wednesday announced Shelley Zumwalt as the agency’s interim director.
The board held an emergency meeting and adjourned into executive session to interview candidates for the position. After returning to its regular session, the board voted 5-0 to name Zumwalt to the position.
Zumwalt will serve as interim director following the resignation of Robin Roberson last week.
“I’m honored the OESC Board has selected me to lead this agency, but frankly, I don’t think individuals and families waiting on unemployment relief really care who is in charge,” Zumwalt said. “People without jobs just want the system to work and that’s what I intend to make happen. I have thousands of Oklahomans who are counting on both me and this agency. We will not let them down.”
Zumwalt started her state service almost a decade ago as a budget analyst at the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) before overseeing communications at the OMES Employees Group Insurance Division. She was then named OMES Public Affairs Division director.
In addition to her service at OMES, Zumwalt also served in the office of the governor as public affairs director and as chief of communications and strategic engagement for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.