An office building in the Cherry Street area has been sold, CBRE has announced.
XRG Technologies purchased the 9,384-square foot building at 1847 E. 15th St. from West Construction, which sold because of an expansion of its operations and the purchase of a new, larger facility.
The original structure went through modern updates and renovations in 2017. New construction was completed in the first quarter of this year.
Tony Aaronson and Kirkpatrick Cornell with CBRE in Tulsa represented West Construction in the sale. Jonathan Belzley and Bruce Bolzle with TYTO Realty Advisors represented the buyer.
"Strong demand from buyers and tenants continues for quality office buildings in the desired Cherry Street area," Cornell said in a statement. "Local companies are drawn to this prime midtown location due to the nearby high-end residential neighborhoods and strong local amenities such as restaurants and retail."