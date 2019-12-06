BROKEN ARROW — The city and the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce unveiled a “shop local” campaign Thursday at a news conference in the Rose District.
Officials announced that “Back to BA” marketing will be promoted in stores and on billboards, social media, digital ads and bumper stickers.
As do all cities in Oklahoma, Broken Arrow relies on sales tax revenue to fund necessary operational expenses, such as 911 service, providing police and fire protection and repairing potholes. The shopping initiative addresses the need to keep sales tax dollars within the city.
“Promoting local shopping not only generates much needed sales tax revenue for the city of Broken Arrow, the publicity also boosts our local businesses,” Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said in a statement.
“Many of our small business owners are residents of Broken Arrow, so by shopping local, people are also supporting their neighbors and friends and making sure our community continues to prosper and be one of the best places to live in Oklahoma.”
