OG&E customers will see no rate increase following a settlement agreement approved Thursday by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
The agreement settles a rate case that began with an application from Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) requesting a $77.6 million increase.
OG&E's service area includes parts of the Tulsa metro, including Sapulpa, and areas of Jenks and Bixby; as well as much of central, northwest and southern Oklahoma.
“This agreement keeps Oklahoma ahead of the pack when it comes to the electricity needed to power our increasingly high-tech economy in an environmentally responsible manner,” Commission Chairman Todd Hiett said.
The agreement also "means cleaner power, with the installation of scrubbers at the Sooner plant in Red Rock and the conversion of the Muskogee plant to natural gas," said Commission Vice Chair Bob Anthony.