The new Vast Bank building, 110 N. Elgin Ave., is seeking to fill some commercial space.
Locally based Casillas Petroleum, which was scheduled to occupy two floors in the facility, no longer plans to move into the 100,000-square-foot building, said Doug DeJarnette, Vast's director of commercial and private banking.
A spokeswoman with Casillas declined to say why Tuesday, adding only that the company was staying in the Mid-Continent Tower, 401 S. Boston Ave. Interest has been "very strong" for the vacated space, DeJarnette said.
Vast has its executive offices and a bank branch in the building, which will feature several restaurants.
Other tenants in the building include Jackson Hole Capital Partners, DeKraai and Associates and BKD CPAs and Advisors.