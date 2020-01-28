2020-01-28 bz-drillingp1

An Apache Corp. pumper works on one of the company’s horizontal drilling wells in western Oklahoma in 2015. Courtesy

Despite a slowdown in drilling activity, oil production has continued to soar in Oklahoma and nationwide.

Much of the reason for the growth is that drillers continue to become more efficient, boosting both initial production and total production from each well, according to a report Friday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“More effective drilling techniques, including the increasing prevalence of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, have helped to increase these initial production rates,” the report stated. “In particular, well productivity was improved because of the injection of more proppant during the hydraulic fracturing process and the ability to drill longer horizontal components (also known as laterals) and perforate more stages.”

