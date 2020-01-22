OKLAHOMA CITY — Paycom Software has been selected for inclusion in the S&P 500, becoming the fifth Oklahoma business on the widely followed index of large U.S. publicly traded companies.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the decision after markets closed Wednesday. Before the markets open on Jan. 28, Paycom will replace WellCare Health Plans Inc., which will be acquired by another S&P 500 company.

Paycom will join Oklahoma companies Helmerich & Payne, ONEOK, Williams Companies and Devon Energy on the index.

The human capital management company closed above $300 a share for the first time Wednesday, shortly before the announcement. In after-hours trading, the stock price jumped more than 4% to $317 per share. A year ago, the company was trading below $140.

