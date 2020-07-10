Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAGONER... NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT... AT 1140 AM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES NORTH OF STONEBLUFF, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... COWETA... HASKELL... STONEBLUFF... ONETA... REDBIRD... LEONARD... CHOSKA... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&