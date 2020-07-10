Through Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce had released awarded grant payments of $13.96 million to 667 businesses through the Oklahoma Business Relief Program.
The first wave of payments represents about 27% of the funds to be released during the OBRP's first phase. Of the businesses included in the initial phase, 24.5% are designated as minority businesses and will receive $3.49 million in relief payments.
The second wave has been finalized and will be released soon. It will represent 795 businesses and $16.71 million in relief grants.
"I applaud the efforts of the Commerce team as they process applications quickly and distribute funds to help our Oklahoma businesses that are working to move forward from this crisis," Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “This program is a great example of how our state strives to foster and support a business-friendly environment, and I’m excited that more Oklahoma companies will have the opportunity to apply for funds when Phase 2 begins."
OBRP was developed to help state businesses overcome the impact of COVID-19. In the first phase, about 2,500 applications were submitted through at least 150 financial institutions. The second phase begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Businesses interested in participating in Phase 2 of OBRP should contact a participating financial institution before Tuesday to begin the process as funds are limited to $50 million. A list of participating financial institutions, program rules and a pre-application form can be found at okcommerce.gov/relief.
"With the response we received from Phase 1, we expect Phase 2 to fill up quickly. I want to thank the financial institutions that have been working with their customers to help them process their applications," Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce & Workforce Development, said in a statement.
"This program presents a great opportunity to Oklahoma businesses that have suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage companies interested in Phase 2 to contact a financial institution as soon as possible to prepare the necessary documents and application."