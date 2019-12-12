A local credit union has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association for its commitment to provide financial literacy and outreach in the community.
In the $250 million-$1 billion in assets category, Tulsa-based Oklahoma Central Credit Union won second place in the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award. Oklahoma Central received top honors from the Cornerstone Credit Union League by winning first place in the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award and the Desjardins Financial Education Award.
The Cornerstone Credit Union League includes Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas.
The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award is given to a credit union for its social responsibility projects within the community. It honors Dora Maxwell, an early credit union pioneer and original signer of Credit Union National Association's constitutions.