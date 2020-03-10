For the sixth time in eight years, Benchmark Litigation has recognized Oklahoma City-based Crowe & Dunlevy as Oklahoma Firm of the Year for 2020.
One firm per state receives this honor each year.
Benchmark Litigation is a national peer-review publication that researches and ranks litigation law firms and attorneys in North America. The publication's selection process includes independent examination of casework and interviews with individual litigators who are asked to provide their professional opinions on peers and practitioners within their jurisdiction or practice area.