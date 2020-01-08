OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter has filed a 10-count felony indictment on an Oklahoma City husband and wife accused of bilking more than $313,000 from victims.
In numerous cases Bobby and Crystal Smith, who owned Ultimate Roofing and Construction, are alleged to have requested money up-front from victims for projects they either never started or began but did not complete. In other instances, the Smiths completed the work as contracted to do but allegedly did not pay for the materials, resulting in liens being placed on victims’ residences and businesses.
Hunter said because of the "long-term pattern of fraudulent behavior by the Smiths," more victims could emerge.
"If Oklahomans have done business with Ultimate Roofing and Construction or are trying to get in touch with the Smiths regarding work that has been contracted to them, please contact our office," Hunter said in a statement. "We are also encouraging individuals who had work completed by the Smiths or their company to check with the county in which they live to make sure no liens have been filed on their properties.
"It’s unacceptable for individuals to build a career out of defrauding others. When they do, it is the job of law enforcement to ensure their schemes are shut down and the victims are made whole."
Thus far, the investigation has uncovered allegations of fraud dating to August 2017.