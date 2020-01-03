The job market continued softening in November, with the Oklahoma City and Lawton metro areas adding jobs but the rest of the state — including Tulsa — losing them, according to figures released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"Based on today’s non-seasonally adjusted estimates for November it looks like the major difference between the two big metros comes down to the over-the-year job changes in Construction and Manufacturing," Lynn Gray, director of economic research and analysis for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said in an email.
"Both Tulsa and OKC saw similar rates of job growth in the Service-Providing sector (both at 0.6%) but whereas OKC gained 2,900 jobs in Construction & Manufacturing combined the Tulsa metro lost 3,400 jobs. I would stress that these numbers are subject to revision and that industry level metro estimates often see larger revisions than do our statewide estimates."
Overall, Oklahoma suffered a net loss of 4,400 jobs from November 2018 to November 2019, according to the data released Friday.
Oklahoma City, however, gained 5,000 jobs and Lawton added 900.
Tulsa lost 1,000, which means the rest of the state outside the three largest populations centers lost 4,900 jobs.
Gray said durable goods manufacturing, and in particular machinery manufacturing, appeared to be the weakest sectors in the Construction and Manufacturing category.
A separate survey found Oklahoma's labor force — the number of people working plus the number looking for work —shrank by about 3,800 in November from the same month a year ago. The number of unemployed, meanwhile, increased by about 10,000.
According to the report, Oklahoma had a little over 1.7 million workers on non-farm payrolls in November.