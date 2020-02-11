John Kenneth "Ken" Davidson

John Kenneth "Ken" Davidson, 68. Photo via The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - A longtime Oklahoma City oilman known for helping others was fined $100,000 Monday for making a false statement to the FBI.

John Kenneth "Ken" Davidson, 68, was sentenced in Oklahoma City federal court for lying in 2018 to an FBI agent investigating insider trading.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot chose the punishment, sparing Davidson from any time in prison. The judge instead put Davidson on probation for two years and ordered him to complete 104 hours of community service.

The judge said he took into consideration the unsung generosity Davidson has shown others. The judge said he was satisfied "this ugly chapter" in Davidson's life is a fairly isolated chapter.

