OKLAHOMA CITY — The Boeing campus in Oklahoma City has sold for $124.735 million in one of the largest real estate transactions in city history, the seller, Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings, has announced.
OKC Aerospace 1, LLC purchased the 33.25 acres and three office buildings located at 6001 S. Air Depot Road, directly west of Tinker Air Force Base and 10 miles southeast of Oklahoma City's Central Business District.
"GTH has developed more than one million square feet of aerospace real estate in Oklahoma," Richard Tanenbaum, CEO of Oklahoma City-based GTH, said in a statement. "I continue to anticipate a bright horizon for the Oklahoma aerospace industry. Substantial investments from the west coast, such as this transaction, show that the nation is taking notice of the aerospace industry's dynamic growth in our state."
After purchasing the 33-plus acres, Tanenbaum invested in developing three buildings specifically for Boeing in 2007, 2011 and 2012. They currently accommodate more than 3,155 Boeing employees and contractors who work with Tinker Air Force Base personnel performing support and modernization programs for U.S. defense aircraft.
Mark Beffort and Brett Price, of the Newmark Grubb Levy Strange Beffort brokerage team, represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.
"This transaction shows the importance of Tinker, Boeing and the continued diversity of the economy in Oklahoma City," Price, senior vice president of Newmark Grubb Levy Strange Beffort, said in a statement. "The Boeing OKC campus is the fastest growing Boeing site in the United States throughout the past five years. With the $14.3 billion contract awarded by The Department of Defense for Boeing to service US Air Force aircraft and the first of 14 maintenance hangars for Boeing's KC-46 Pegasus nearing completion, Boeing's Oklahoma City workforce will continue to rise."