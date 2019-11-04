U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers has awarded the Oklahoma City-based Crowe & Dunleavy the most Tier 1 rankings in Oklahoma for the 10th consecutive year.
With 81 Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in the publication’s 2020 report of Best Law Firms, Crowe & Dunlevy has topped the Oklahoma list each year for a decade. The company also has offices in Tulsa and Dallas.
In the publication’s 2020 Best Law Firms rankings, Crowe & Dunlevy received 61 Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in Oklahoma City and 20 in Tulsa. The firm increased its Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings this year, adding Aviation Law and Bet-the-Company Litigation practices to the list. Additionally, the firm received eight Metropolitan Tier 2 rankings in Oklahoma City and five in Tulsa. The firm also received one Metropolitan Tier 3 ranking in Oklahoma City and one in Dallas/Fort Worth.
In total, Crowe & Dunlevy received 96 tier rankings across the top three tiers.
The rankings methodology is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical region and legal practice area. Rankings are based on an evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.