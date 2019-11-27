The Oklahoma Department of Commerce recently re-launched its website, OKcommerce.gov, with a new design, increased customer focus and modern features, the agency said in a news release.
“(The Department of) Commerce executes many different functions. Whether working with communities to manage infrastructure improvement grants, connecting (residents) to important services such as homelessness prevention or prescription drug assistance, or marketing the state as a premier business location, our team connects daily with many different people looking for vastly different things,” said Brent Kisling, executive director of the agency.
“Having one website where people can find what they’re looking for was certainly a challenge, but our team worked strategically to ensure that we are serving each of our audiences well.”
The agency worked with Conway, an economic development public relations and strategy firm. The company has years of experience in the corporate site selection industry, along with site consultant and corporate real estate insights.
The site is marketed to site selectors and corporate real estate professionals looking for information on states and locations in Oklahoma for new or expanding business operations.
“The site also serves to show how Oklahoma is a premiere destination for new business investment to attract new well-paying jobs to communities throughout the state,” the release says.
To design and develop the site, the Commerce Department worked with Oklahoma City-based Staplegun. The group worked to improve the customer experience on the website and develop numerous new features, including new ways of contacting Commerce employees, staff bios, an improved contact form for visitor questions and increased mobile/tablet-friendliness.
“As Oklahoma’s ‘front door’ to businesses around the world, we felt it was important for our website to look and feel vibrant and innovative just like our state,” said Sean Kouplen, secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development.
“We have received such positive feedback and have seen an increase in the number of interactions on the site. I’m very proud of our team for their great work to make our vision a reality.”