Here is a look at the volatility of some state companies’ stock prices this week. The chart includes Tuesday’s closing price, along with the stock’s percentage change after Monday’s trading, Tuesday’s trading and year-to-date:

 Tues. closing priceMon. %Tues. %YTD %
BancFirst:$37.91-20.9%+1.9%-39.3%
BOK Financial:$51.46-25.5%+6.1%-41.1%
Chesapeake Energy:$0.1627.6%+4.5%-80.1%
Continental Resources:$9.39-52.5%+33.2%-72.6%
Devon Energy:$9.01-37.4%+7.6%-65.3%
Helmerich & Payne:$20.94-32.9%+13.1%-53.9%
Magellan Midstream Partners:$46.25-23.1%+15.3%-26.4%
ONEOK:$38.03-37.8%-0.2%-49.7%
Williams Companies:$16.29-14.1%+8.7%-31.3%
WPX Energy:$4.34-45.8%+23.3%-68.4%

