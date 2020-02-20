State leaders say a settlement agreement approved Thursday by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission will allow the state to continue to be a leader in commercial wind power and keep its costs low for electricity.
The settlement allows Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) to recover costs to add 675 megawatts of wind power in Oklahoma with no rate increase for customers, as cost savings resulting from the project will be passed on to customers.
If the entire four-state project receives approval in all states, total savings for customers of PSO and its affiliate Southwestern Electric Power Company are projected to total $1.42 billion over the 31-year life of the project.
Commission Chairman Todd Hiett said the settlement provides the customer with low-cost, reliable power.
“Oklahoma has once again shown the rest of the U.S. what can happen when parties work together in the best interest of the state," Hiett said. "This agreement will further strengthen Oklahoma’s diverse and reliable energy portfolio that is essential for Oklahoma to continue to grow and prosper in the future."
The project will result in three new commercial wind generation facilities that will be located in Custer, Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Alfalfa counties.
Parties supporting the agreement included the OCC’s Public Utility Division, the Oklahoma Attorney General, PSO, Oklahoma Industrial Energy Consumers and Walmart.