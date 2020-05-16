Two dozen companies have signed contracts to participate in a state program to assist businesses affected by COVID-19, Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced Friday.
The Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program, which launched in April, uses $5 million from the Governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund to assist 24 state manufacturers as they retool to develop products or attempt to expand.
“Oklahoma businesses across the state have stepped up in response to this historic pandemic and developed innovative ways to support their communities, and now it is our turn to give back,” Stitt said in a statement.
“The Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program will help meet a critical need for Oklahoma companies, while also creating more job opportunities for Oklahomans during this difficult time.”
Following the announcement of the creation of the program, Boeing decided to forgo previously awarded funds of $1 million from the Governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund to make those monies available for the new Manufacturing Reboot Program. Boeing, which has operations located throughout Oklahoma, determined that the funds could better serve small businesses in the state as they work through the pandemic.
“Boeing is committed to supporting our community and small businesses with COVID-19 recovery and relief efforts,” Nancy Anderson, Boeing vice president of aircraft modernization and modification, said in a news release.
“Forgoing this $1 million payment in favor of redistribution to the community and small businesses is one way we can help our community partners and Oklahoma remain strong.”
Oklahoma manufacturing companies with NAICS codes 311111-339999 with projects that are a net benefit to the state were eligible to apply.
Priority was given to companies producing products for the health care industry such as medical devices, personal protection equipment or pharmaceuticals.
Awarded funds can be used for purchase of machinery, purchase of CAD/CAM equipment or software, payroll, or training for new and/or existing employees.
Participating businesses will be required to provide quarterly reports verifying employment levels and expenditures.
“The projects submitted by these Oklahoma companies were impressive and will help spur our economy and the manufacturing industry forward,” said Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development. “With one-third of these projects focused on keeping our health care providers safe, we are also increasing our preparedness as we recover from the COVID-19 crisis.”
As additional contracts are signed, they will be listed at www.okcommerce.gov/reboot.
