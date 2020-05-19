OKLAHOMA CITY - The state agency that processes unemployment claims is turning over control of its information technology services in an effort to deal with an overwhelming backlog and to stop fraud.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission voted 4-1 at an emergency meeting Tuesday to make the change.

The vote puts control of its IT services with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, a state agency that was already assisting the commission. The vote came one day after dozens of frustrated Oklahomans protested at the state Capitol about not receiving their benefits. "Where's the money?" one protest sign read.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

