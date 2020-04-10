drill (copy) (copy)

The Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance has asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to curtail state oil production because of world oversupply.

An application to the OCC was filed Friday on behalf of the alliance and 11 Oklahoma companies.

The price of Oklahoma crude oil has crashed over the past three months from a high of almost $60 per barrel to at or under $20 a barrel.

“The drilling and production of oil at these prices are absolutely below the true value of that oil and at a level that constitutes economic waste,” Joe Warren, who heads Oklahoma’s Cimarron Production, said Friday in a virtual meeting. “We are pleading with the commission to step in and perform its statutory duty and obligation to take action.”

Applicants say the waste of Oklahoma crude oil is occurring, and the world crude market is being artificially manipulated and impacted by other large oil-producing companies and the public health emergency arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OCC has the authority, applicants say, to determine whether waste is occurring and whether state crude oil is being taken and sold below its actual value. They contend the OCC has to the duty to prevent that.

OEPA, which is seeking a commission hearing, believes statutory requirements have been met to prorate oil production in Oklahoma.

“We’re fighting for our families,” said David Little, president of OEPA. “We’re trying not to lay employees off. We care about our neighbors and want to keep this industry alive and well. It’s struggling today."

The global crude market is being oversupplied by 30 million barrels a day, said David House, president and CEO of Continuum Energy in Tulsa.

“The local market in Oklahoma and Texas is flooded,” he said. “Storage is filling up. Obviously, no one is driving. No one is flying. No one is on a cruise ship. All of the significant markets of transportation for crude oil have been almost eliminated totally.”

