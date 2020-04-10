The Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance has asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to curtail state oil production because of world oversupply.
An application to the OCC was filed Friday on behalf of the alliance and 11 Oklahoma companies.
The price of Oklahoma crude oil has crashed over the past three months from a high of almost $60 per barrel to at or under $20 a barrel.
“The drilling and production of oil at these prices are absolutely below the true value of that oil and at a level that constitutes economic waste,” Joe Warren, who heads Oklahoma’s Cimarron Production, said Friday in a virtual meeting. “We are pleading with the commission to step in and perform its statutory duty and obligation to take action.”
Applicants say the waste of Oklahoma crude oil is occurring, and the world crude market is being artificially manipulated and impacted by other large oil-producing companies and the public health emergency arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The OCC has the authority, applicants say, to determine whether waste is occurring and whether state crude oil is being taken and sold below its actual value. They contend the OCC has to the duty to prevent that.
OEPA, which is seeking a commission hearing, believes statutory requirements have been met to prorate oil production in Oklahoma.
“We’re fighting for our families,” said David Little, president of OEPA. “We’re trying not to lay employees off. We care about our neighbors and want to keep this industry alive and well. It’s struggling today."
The global crude market is being oversupplied by 30 million barrels a day, said David House, president and CEO of Continuum Energy in Tulsa.
“The local market in Oklahoma and Texas is flooded,” he said. “Storage is filling up. Obviously, no one is driving. No one is flying. No one is on a cruise ship. All of the significant markets of transportation for crude oil have been almost eliminated totally.”
Nearly 100,000 dead: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?
United States: 475,749 cases, 17,925 deaths
President Trump speaks April 6 in the White House briefing room.
Trump threatened to freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, saying the international group had “missed the call” on the pandemic.
On March 27 lawmakers passed a a $2.2 trillion rescue package to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by
the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
Vice President Mike Pence said that the Centers for Disease Control will release new guidelines this week for returning to work for people with potential exposure but who may not be displaying symptoms.
Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Spain - 157,053 cases, 15,970 deaths
Face masks are disinfected in Madrid on April 8. A network of local volunteers are preparing makeshift face masks to distribute among medical staff and local associations.
Spain on March 12 ordered its first mandatory lockdown. The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students, asked people to work remotely and limited crowds.
The army was building a field hospital with 5,500 beds in a convention center in Madrid, where hotels are also being turned into wards for virus patients.
Spain last weekend extended its national state of emergency through April 26.
Bernat Armangue/Associated Press
Italy - 147,577 cases, 18,849 deaths
A worker sanitizes streets near San Marco, in Venice on April 6.
Two Italian nurses have taken their own lives, and more than 70 doctors and 20 nurses have died from the virus.
The government is demanding Italians stay home and not take the leveling off of new coronavirus infections as a sign the emergency is over, following evidence that more and more Italians are relaxing restrictions the west's first and most extreme nationwide lockdown and production shutdown. The government on March 10 imposed a nationwide lockdown. On March 26, Italy idled all non-essential production and industry.
Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
France - 118,785 cases, 12,228 deaths
A child walks on the deserted Republique square on April 1 during a nationwide confinement.
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
Travel between EU and non-EU counties has been shut down. People in Paris are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why.
Thibault Camus/Associated Press
China - 82,940 cases, 3,340 deaths
Passengers wearing protective suits gather outside of Hankou train station in Wuhan on April 8. After 14 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning.
However, schools are still closed, temperatures are checked when people enter buildings and masks are strongly encouraged.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Iran - 66,220 cases, 4,110 deaths
Iran's military completed work March 26 on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital.
Authorities announced April 7 they would expand testing to asymptomatic people, but didn't say how many test kits they have available or provide other details. Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that with active screening of such cases, there are expectations the virus and COVID-19, the illness it causes, can be brought under control by mid-May.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 71,078 cases, 8,973 deaths
A newspaper in London says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care fighting the coronavirus on April 7. After his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days, he was hospitalized and doctors advised that he be admitted to intensive care Monday evening. Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25.
In London, home to almost 9 million, the government urged people to stay off public transportation as authorities considered imposing tougher travel restrictions. The British government is now drawing up legislation giving itself new powers to detain people and restrict gatherings.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press
Germany - 118,235 cases, 2,607 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbor.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Netherlands - 21,910 cases, 2,405 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Central and South America - 2,047 deaths
The Obelisk monument is illuminated with the colors to symbolize the Italian national flag in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Brazil's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro, who contends lockdowns will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest. On March 24 he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and lift strict measures they have imposed. The country's governors said they would continue with their strict measures.
The governor of a state in central Mexico is arguing that the poor are “immune" to COVID-19. Mexico's government this week broadened its shutdown of non-essential activities to the private sector and prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
Argentina: 79 Brazil: 957 Ecuador: 272 Dominican Republic: 118 Guyana: 6 Panama: 66 Guatemala: 3 Costa Rica: 3 Mexico: 194 Chile: 57 Peru: 138 Paraguay: 6 Colombia: 69 Honduras: 23 Venezuela: 9 Bolivia: 19 Cuba: 15 Uruguay: 7 El Salvador: 6
Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 1,273 deaths
Tahrir Square is closed off during curfew in Cairo, Egypt on March 29.
In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. started March 25. Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
Turkey: 908 deaths Pakistan: 66 Saudi Arabia: 44 Qatar: 6 Egypt: 118 Iraq: 69 United Arab Emirates: 14 Bahrain: 5 Lebanon: 20 Jordan: 7 Oman: 3 Afghanistan: 15 Syria: 2 Kuwait: 1
Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press
South Korea - 10,423 cases, 204 deaths
A Buddhist monk trying to donate blood is checked March 24 for his temperature by a Korea Red Cross official.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press
Japan - 5,530 cases, 99 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A cook wears a mask outside a restaurant March 26 in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is setting up a special task force to discuss coronavirus measures and emergency responses.
The Tokyo Olympics will be postponed for about one year.
Schools across the country were closed for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed through March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Sub-Saharan Africa - 11,000+ cases, 485+ deaths
Residents desperate for a planned distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya's coronavirus-related movement restrictions push through a gate and create a stampede April 10, causing police to fire tear gas and leaving several injured.
Close to 20 African countries have closed their borders, and several are now
under lockdown.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations. Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Khalil Senosi/Associated Press
India - 6,771 cases, 228 deaths
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides a horse during an awareness rally in Hyderabad, India, on April 2.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population.
In recent days, India had gradually expanded stay-at-home orders, banned international and domestic flights and suspended passenger service on its extensive rail system until March 31.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Mahesh Kumar A/Associated Press
Poland - 5,742 cases, 175 deaths
A mural pays tribute to Polish medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic with the words "Not every hero wears a cape" in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
Poland closed its borders to thousands of cross-border workers effective March 27; cross-border workers will be required to stay on one side of the border until April 11.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Israel - 10,095 cases, 92 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 1 death)
A woman walks her dog March 23 at a closed food market in Tel Aviv.
Israeli Jews are being forced to scale back or cancel beloved traditions and rituals marking Passover, the holiday celebrating Israelites’ freedom from Egyptian bondage and referencing biblical plagues. Communal preparations have been canceled. Police are enforcing stay-at-home orders and a general lockdown through April 10.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Oded Balilty/Associated Press
Russia - 11,917 cases, 94 deaths
A worker in Moscow fixes paving stones in emptied Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral and Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower (right) in the background.
On March 31, the Russian capital woke up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same as Moscow.
Russia's parliament approved harsher punishments for violating quarantine regulations and spreading "fake news."
Evading quarantine will be punishable by heavy fines, and if it leads to two or more people dying, by up to seven years in prison.
Heavy fines are outlined for those who spread misinformation about the outbreak. If it results in a death, then the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press
Greece - 1,955 cases, 87 deaths
On April 2 southern Athens is empty during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Greece has been on lockdown for just over a week, with people allowed to leave their homes only for certain limited reasons.
Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Rhett Morgan
918-581-8395
rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @RhettMorganTW