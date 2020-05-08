The state of Oklahoma has received 1,556,747 Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) worth more than $2.7 billion, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS announced Friday.
The payments were part of a federal stimulus to mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19.
"This Administration has delivered Economic Impact Payments to Americans in record time," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin said in a statement. "More payments are on their way as we continue to deliver this much-needed relief to the American people."