Oklahoma State Capitol

The state of Oklahoma has received 1,556,747 Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) worth more than $2.7 billion, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS announced Friday. Tulsa World File

 Jessie Wardarski

The state of Oklahoma has received 1,556,747 Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) worth more than $2.7 billion, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS announced Friday.

The payments were part of a federal stimulus to mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19.

"This Administration has delivered Economic Impact Payments to Americans in record time," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin said in a statement. "More payments are on their way as we continue to deliver this much-needed relief to the American people."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags