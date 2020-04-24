CompSource Mutual Insurance Company, an Oklahoma-based business, is donating $250,000 to assist in the COVID-19 response. Three separate funds in Oklahoma City and Tulsa are receiving donations from CompSource Mutual.
The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and OU Medicine Fund will receive $100,000 earmarked for assisting medical personnel. To assist families coping with lost wages and similar hardships due to COVID-19, the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund, formed by the Tulsa Area United Way and the Tulsa Community Foundation, will receive a $100,000 donation.
The United Way of Central Oklahoma’s COVID-19 Response Fund will receive $50,000.
In Tulsa, the donation will be used to cover meals and nutrition resources for medical providers and first responders facing unplanned expenses due to COVID-19.