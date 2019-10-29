BROKEN ARROW — Workers need to stay on top of the learning curve if they want to thrive in the current economic climate.
That was among the messages Tuesday from Diane Farrell, Under Secretary for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce. She was a keynote speaker at the Oklahoma Manufacturing Summit at Northeastern State University in Broken Arrow.
"People have to retrain and re-tool," she said. "In an average American citizen's professional lifespan, they may go from five to seven different careers."
The summit was presented by the State Chamber of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance and the State Chamber Research Foundation. Besides several keynote addresses, it featured breakout sessions on such topics and cybersecurity, access to capital and innovation in manufacturing.
"The old mindset was you work for one company and you work there for 30 years, and then you retire and enjoy a pension," Farrell said. "That's just not the way the world has been now, at least for 20 years now. So we know that we need to provide continuing education. We are lifelong learners. This is not just get through college, get through graduate school and you're off and running."
As Under Secretary, she leads more than 2,200 employees in 122 international offices in 76 countries.
"The challenges that we have in the United States are a lot of companies are comfortable just competing here in the U.S," she said. "We have good businesses, a good economy. Our growth is very reasonable. We have recovered from the difficulties that started in 2008.
"Getting people to think the importance of markets overseas is really a part of our job. It's been really exciting to engage people on the subject of trade, on the subject of free, fair, reciprocal."
A portion of Farrell's talk focused on how American businesses and workers have fared under the Donald Trump presidency.
The unemployment rate in the United States is 3.5 percent, the lowest since 1969, and Oklahoma's rate is 3.2, she said. Since Trump was elected, the country has added 6.4 million jobs, including 500,000 in manufacturing, she said.
Further, federal agencies have rolled back 8.5 regulations for every new one issued since the start of the Trump administration, far in excess of his initial goal of two cuts for every one rule.
"The goal of the Trump Administration is for the United States to be the No. 1 place in the world for investment in new and expanded production capacity, not only by American firms but by foreign firms, as well," Farrell said.