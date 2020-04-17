Oklahoma ranks 18th nationally in approved Paycheck Protection Program loans despite ranking 28th in population
Through Thursday, 35,557 PPP loans totaling $4.6 billion had been OK'd in the state, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The $349 billion PPP is part of the federal government's $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus. PPP funds were exhausted Thursday, the White House announced.
The average PPP loan nationwide was $206,000 data shows. A total of 74% of the loans were 150,000 and below.
Nationally, construction business loans amounted for the highest percentage at 13.1%, followed by professional, scientific and technical services (12.6%), manufacturing (11.9%) and health care and social assistance (11.6%).