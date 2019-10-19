Oklahoma’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.2% in September, while the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5% during the month, according to figures released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was up 0.1 percentage point compared to last year, the commission reported.
In September, statewide seasonally adjusted employment increased by 4,763 persons (0.3%), while unemployment increased by 586 persons (1%). Over the year, seasonally adjusted unemployment increased by 2,577 persons (4.5%).
The commission reported that five of the state's so-called super sectors added jobs in September. Education and health services added 1,900 jobs followed by trade and transportation, which added more than 900 jobs during the month.
