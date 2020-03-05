Two Oklahoma State University seniors are teaming up to tame anxiety.
William Petty and Walter Bowser are co-founders of Bubble Calm, a chewing gum designed to promote relaxation. About three years in the making, the product was recently launched at bubblecalm.net.
Petty has dealt with social and situational anxiety over the past six years, and Bowser’s mother has had anxiety her entire life.
“When we first started it, we wanted to come up with a big problem in society, a growing problem,” Bowser said. “We both had experience in anxiety. It’s something we were passionate about. That’s kind of how it started.”
The gum contains three active ingredients: chamomile, valerian root and gamma-aminobutyric acid, Petty said.
“Those three ingredients interact with your GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) receptors in your brain,” he said. “When you’re experiencing anxiety, your GABA receptors are speeding up. It irritates your central nervous system. What our product does is help slow those GABA receptors down and relax the central nervous system.”
The young entrepreneurs have experimented with the help of the Food and Agricultural Products Center at OSU. A precursor gum the two created was made with tree sap, which consumers found too sticky for their teeth, so they pivoted to a synthetic gum base.
The work has paid off.
Bubble Calm has been awarded first place in various business plan presentations, including the 2019 Love’s Cup, a statewide collegiate competition in which the two students were awarded $21,000 in the undergraduate high-growth division.
For people who tend to get butterflies, Bowser calls the gum an “on-the-go, convenient” way to deal with occasions such as a first date, college exam or job interview. He and Petty used the product, which comes in a 12-piece pack (lemon lime or peppermint) for $5. They hope to market Bubble Calm in stores soon.
“It is subtle,” Petty said. “If you use it consistently over a period of a couple of weeks, you’ll start to feel the effects more. One thing we like to promote is that chewing gum, in itself, can actually help relax you.”
