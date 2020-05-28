For the third consecutive week, first-time jobless claims for unemployment insurance benefits held steady at about 32,000 filings, a 4% decline from the prior week, yet still 16 times the pre-COVID-19 typical number filed.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 32,127 individuals filed claims last week in Oklahoma, or 1,313 fewer from the prior week when 33,440 filed for benefits, according to adjusted figures. The agency this week revised upward the number of claims for the week ending May 16, which were first reported to be 23,880 claims.
“Even as our business community reopens and recalls workers, the number of new unemployment claims remain historically high,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission interim Executive Director. Over 62,000 claims have been filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, according to Zumwalt.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is designed for gig workers, independent contractors, and other self-employed individuals who do not qualify for regular unemployment relief. They must first be denied regular unemployment insurance before seeking PUA.
More than 4,000 Oklahomans have filed for PEUC, 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits for individuals who have exhausted the traditional UI assistance of 26 weeks. This program runs through the week ending December 26, 2020 and are backdated to March 29, 2020.
More than $1 billion in total benefits have been paid to claimants during the COVID-19 and oil industry crises with more than 475,000 filing for unemployment relief by the week ending last Saturday.
The total benefits paid figure includes $400,321,064 paid in weekly regular and PUA claims and $641,848,825 paid in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits — the additional $600 paid each week to eligible claimants through the week ending July 25, 2020.
“The number of Oklahomans struggling to make ends meet in the face of our state’s staggering job loss is astounding,” Zumwalt said. “My mission is to resolve all pending claims without delay to make sure people out of work receive the relief they’ve been expecting.”
The crush of new claims has swamped the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the state agency responsible for processing jobless claims.
In addition to dealing with thousands of additional claims, the agency has also been inundated with bogus claims from fraudsters.
The OESC has identified nearly 15,000 fictitious claims with thousands more suspected.
To cut down on fraud, the agency has begun suspending one-time transfers of cash benefits from the debit card provided to claimants to their individual bank accounts. OESC officials did not respond to a request for an explanation about the debit card change.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which had been assisting with investigating the false claims, announced Tuesday that the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General would be taking over the state investigation into the bogus claims.
Persons receiving any correspondence regarding an unemployment claim that they did not file should contact fraud@oesc.state.ok.us to stop payment.
Persons wanting their bogus case investigated by the Oklahoma Attorney General should complete the following form: https://my.ok.gov/Forms/Report%20Unemployment%20Fraud.
Employees with concerns about an employer requiring them to return to work in a potentially unsafe environment may contact OESC at returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us.
Employers may use the same email address to report employees who refuse to return to work.