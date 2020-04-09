The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host a virtual town hall at 1 p.m. Friday to offer advice and field questions about the claim process.
Click here to register for the virtual town hall. Those who register will receive a reminder 10 minutes before the event starts.
"We’re going to explain the claims filing process and answer questions about eligibility and the various types of relief,” commission Executive Director Robin Roberson said in a press release issued by the state.
She said the agency would be calling 30,000 Oklahomans to let them know about the event.
“This may be the largest event of its type ever in the state,” Roberson said. “People are worried. They’re frightened. They’re uncertain about how they’re going to provide for their families. We want them to know we hear them and we’re going to work with them to get the relief they need.”
