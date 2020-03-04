An Okmulgee-based electric utility will receive $16.46 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of a $900 million USDA effort to build, preserve or improve rural electric infrastructure across 16 states.
The money earmarked for East Central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative will be used to connect 1,188 consumers and build 37 miles of line. The utility serves nearly 34,000 customers via 6,270 miles of line in seven counties.
USDA announced its nationwide investment Wednesday at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association's annual meeting and conference in New Orleans.
"Rural electric cooperatives have been the champions of rural electric infrastructure, the lifeblood of America’s heartland, in every state across the country since the Rural Electrification Administration’s efforts in the 1930s," Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky said in a statement. "Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to continuing this strong and critical partnership to increase prosperity across rural America, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives."
USDA is providing financing through the Electric Loan Program. It will help build and improve 2,743 miles of line to strengthen reliability in rural areas and will benefit 1.1 million rural residents and businesses. The loans include $17 million for investments in smart grid technology that uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.
Other states receiving funding are Arkansas, California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.