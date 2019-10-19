One of the country's largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory is coming to Tulsa, according to building permits.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be located at 6908 S. Memorial Dr. E., according to the permit.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Ollie's, which has at least 340 stores nationwide, including Oklahoma City and Midwest City, sells everything from sporting goods to flooring to food, according to its website.

Its theme is "Good Stuff Cheap."

It seeks out items such as manufacturers' closeouts, overstocks, package changes and irregulars.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags