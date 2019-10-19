One of the country's largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory is coming to Tulsa, according to building permits.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be located at 6908 S. Memorial Dr. E., according to the permit.
Ollie's, which has at least 340 stores nationwide, including Oklahoma City and Midwest City, sells everything from sporting goods to flooring to food, according to its website.
Its theme is "Good Stuff Cheap."
It seeks out items such as manufacturers' closeouts, overstocks, package changes and irregulars.