ONE Gas last week reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Tulsa-based natural gas utility's income for the quarter was $51.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared with $44.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018.

For the year, its net income increased to $186.7 million, or $3.51 per diluted share, compared with $172.2 million, or $3.25 per diluted share, in 2018.

"We are pleased to close out the decade with a year of strong financial results," Pierce H. Norton II, ONE Gas president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "As we move into a new decade, we will continue to focus on modernizing and expanding our pipelines while providing a safe, reliable and affordable energy choice for our customers."

