The ONE Gas Foundation will donate $250,000 to nonprofit organizations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas to provide emergency relief assistance to residents affected by COVID-19, ONE Gas announced Friday.
A total of $100,000 of this money will be provided in areas served by Oklahoma Natural Gas.
“We know the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic are dramatically affecting people’s lives in ways we’ve never seen before,” Robert Babcock, executive director of the ONE Gas Foundation, said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the invaluable service so many community partners are providing vulnerable populations, and we’re pleased the ONE Gas Foundation is able to help.”
The funds will be available through established community nonprofit organizations throughout the company’s operating areas, including the Tulsa Community Foundation, Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, Topeka Community Foundation, Wichita Community Foundation, Austin Community Foundation and El Paso Community Foundation.
“People who never thought they would need help are now finding themselves facing a new reality,” Tulsa Area United Way President and CEO Alison Anthony said in a statement. “I know that those who can will help today, realizing that they may be the ones who need help down the road.”
Oklahoma Natural Gas also has extended its suspension of disconnect orders due to nonpayment through May 1 to lessen any financial hardship from the pandemic. A new resources page has been created at www.OklahomaNaturalGas.com/cares for customers seeking quick access to information related to making payments and getting assistance.