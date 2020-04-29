ONE Gas this week reported first-quarter earnings of $91.7 million, or $1.72 per diluted share.
That compares with first-quarter net income in 2019 of $93.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted share.
Actual heating degree days across the Tulsa-based utility's service areas were 4,714 in the first quarter, 10% warmer than normal and 19% warmer than the same period last year.
Delivered natural gas sales volumes for the first quarter 2020 were 16% lower compared with the first quarter 2019, primarily as a result of the warmer weather.