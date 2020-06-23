For the third year in a row, ONE Gas has been awarded the Safety Achievement Award for Excellence in Employee Safety by the American Gas Association (AGA) for exemplary employee and vehicular safety.
ONE Gas’ safety scores place the company among the safest of all natural gas distribution companies nationwide. Headquartered in Tulsa, ONE Gas provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2.2 million residential, commercial and transportation customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Teryl Rose, vice president, environmental, safety and health at ONE Gas, said the recognition represents a company culture focused on safety and countless hours of safety training.
"We’re pleased to be recognized for our achievements in safety, our number one core value and the foundation of every decision we make at ONE Gas,” Rose said. “We will continue to refine our training, processes and procedures as we strive for zero incidents and zero harm to our employees, customers and communities.”