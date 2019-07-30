ONE Gas reported a slight bump in second-quarter earnings this week.
The Tulsa-based natural gas utility company posted a net income of $24.5 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, compared to $20.4 million, or 39 cents, per diluted share for the same period of 2018.
"In the second quarter, we continued to see the positive impact of new rates on our net margin as a result of capital expenditures on system integrity and expansion, somewhat offset by overall warmer weather," said ONE Gas CEO Pierce H. Norton II.
"In addition, operating costs were slightly lower than the same period last year, as we maintain our focus on managing expenses while safely and reliably serving our customers."
Year-to-date net income of $118.1 million, or $2.22 per diluted share, reported in 2019 is also up from $111.3 million, or $2.10 per diluted share through the same time period in 2018.
The company announced earlier this month that a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, or $2 per share on an annualized basis, will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 12.