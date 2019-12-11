Tulsa-based ONEOK, Inc. on Wednesday announced the completion of its Elk Creek Pipeline.
Natural gas liquids (NGL) volume now flows on the 900-mile pipeline, which extends from the Williston Basin to ONEOK’s existing Mid-Continent NGL facilities in Bushton, Kansas.
Elk Creek has the capacity to transport up to 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of unfractionated natural gas liquids and the capability to be expanded to 400,000 bpd with additional pump facilities. ONEOK expects total Rocky Mountain NGL volume transported on the Elk Creek and Bakken NGL pipelines to reach more than 240,000 bpd by the end of the first quarter 2020.
"The completion of Elk Creek provides critical NGL transportation to producers in the highly productive Williston, Powder River and Denver-Julesburg basins," Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Elk Creek, combined with ONEOK’s investments in additional natural gas processing infrastructure in the region, will help producers significantly reduce natural gas currently flaring in North Dakota."