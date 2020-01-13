SAND SPRINGS — Sand Springs Park Friends, Inc. has received $150,000 from ONEOK to assist with the continued flood recovery at Case Community Park.
ONEOK announced the gift for work at the park’s heavily damaged softball complex.
Following the flooding in May, the entire 100-acre Case Community Park was submerged beneath six feet of flowing water.
The impact leveled fences, uprooted large trees, ruined sports playing surfaces and pulled apart electrical connections buried within the sports complex.
Following Monday's gift from ONEOK, the Parks Department will oversee repairs to the softball complex in the coming weeks, replacing it to a pre-flood condition in time for the opening of the 2020 softball season, the city said.