ONEOK's third-quarter earnings dipped slightly Tuesday.
The Tulsa-based midstream company posted third-quarter net income of $309.2 million, or 74 cents per diluted share, compared to $313.9 million, or 75 cents per diluted share, for the same time period in 2018.
ONEOK's year-to-date earnings are up 11 percent, going from $862.1 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, in 2018, to $958.3 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, through the first nine months of this year.
"Growth across our business segments continues to drive strong results, providing another year of increased companywide earnings in 2019," Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Our outlook for greater than 20% earnings growth in 2020 is supported by the upcoming completion of critical ONEOK natural gas and NGL infrastructure, including assets to help significantly reduce natural gas flaring in the Williston Basin. These projects will provide immediate earnings and volume uplift in 2020 and stable fee-based growth for years to come.
"Our capital-growth projects remain on or ahead of schedule. We recently completed the Demicks Lake I plant in the Williston Basin, expect line-fill activities to begin on the northern section of the Elk Creek NGL pipeline in November 2019 and expect a portion of our MB-4 fractionator in Mont Belvieu to be completed in the fourth quarter 2019."