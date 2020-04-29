ONEOK on Tuesday reported a loss of $141.9 million for the first-quarter.
That number resulted in a loss of 34 cents per diluted share, which included non-cash impairment charges of $641.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share.
For the first three months ending March 31, 2019, the Tulsa-based midstream company reported earnings of $337.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted share.
"In response to COVID-19, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and stakeholders while remaining focused on operating responsibly and providing the essential services that our customers rely on us for," Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and CEO, said in a statement. "Given the uncertainty around the global pandemic and its impact on commodity prices and global energy demand, the company’s 2020 financial guidance published on February 24, 2020, is not reflective of the prevailing economic downturn and its potential duration.
"The company’s 2020 outlook better reflects a wider range of current and potential actions by producers, customers and energy markets. While the near-term view of the world is changing every day, the long-term fundamentals of our strategic businesses remain strong and financially well-positioned to continue growth when global energy demand recovers."
ONEOK has paused the majority of construction activities on several projects, including the 200-million-cubic-feet-per-day Bear Creek natural gas processing plant expansion and related infrastructure in the Williston Basin and the 125,000-barrel-per-day MB-5 fractionator and related infrastructure in Mont Belvieu, Texas.