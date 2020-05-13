We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Closed for nearly two months because of COVID-19, Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa will start a limited re-opening at 10 a.m. Friday.

Only the gaming floor will be open during phase one, a spokeswoman for the casino said. Food won't be served, table games won't be available and bar service will be limited.

The hotel and pool will remain closed.

Occupancy will be limited to 25% of capacity, and groups will be restricted to 10 or fewer people. The casino is encouraging guests to wear protective gloves and/or face masks, both of which it will make available, along with hand sanitizer. The facility also will space out or close games that would cause guests to be near each other.

Hours at the Tulsa, Skiatook, Sand Springs and Ponca City properties will be from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Facilities in Hominy, Pawhuska and Bartlesville will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee nations have no definite dates for reopening their local casino complexes.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts announced last week the continued closure of all 11 Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, including River Spirit Casino Resort, through May 31.

"Our first priority is, and will remain, the health and well-being of 2,200 employees and the thousands of guests that visit our properties," Hill said in a statement. "Ultimately, the local health benchmarks do not suggest that now is the time to reopen River Spirit Casino Resort or the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos."

Payroll and benefits for Creek Nation Casinos and River Spirit Casino Resort employees will be maintained through May 31.

The temporary closures includes casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah, Okmulgee, Muskogee and River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. They include the travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee, but the Okmulgee convenience store remains open to serve the public in need of essentials.

"We have been working closely with our gaming board, our tribal gaming regulatory agency and the Nation’s health department to determine how to safely reopen," Crofts said in a statement. "We are developing a comprehensive, phased plan that prioritizes safety but can also deliver the top-tier entertainment and hospitality experience for which River Spirit and our casinos are known."

The Cherokee Nation's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and its other properties plan to stay closed until at least June 1, said Brandon Scott, a spokesman for Cherokee Nation Businesses said.

Any reopening be include a phased approach and likely would begin with the tribe's smallest casinos, Scott said. The tribe has committed to paying its employees through May.

"We'll probably open up in an area where incident rates have been low and play it by ear," Scott said by phone. "We're taking a very informed, scientific approach to this whole situation. We're talking to the the CDC, Johns Hopkins and state and local health officials trying to get the best information before we do anything."

