SKIATOOK — The Osage Hotel and Casino Skiatook is expanding.
The round-the-clock casino will open roughly a $1.2 million addition at noon Friday, said Joe Cooper, chief operating officer for Osage Casinos. It will contain a 1,000-square-foot, back-of-house area and 4,000-square-feet of new gaming that includes 50 new electronic games and a high-stakes area.
"This space was there," Cooper said. "It just needed to be finished out.
"It was always in the plans to finish that. We just decided to go ahead and open that up and create a little more gaming space for the property."
To celebrate the expansion, a drawing for $10,000 in cash and prizes will be held March 28.
The Osage Nation operates also operates casinos in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Bartlesville, Hominy, Pawhuska and Ponca City. The Tulsa facility has poured more than $188 million in its property since 2018.
The largest external revenue source for the Osage Nation, gaming provides about $40 million annually for tribal programs and services, including a health benefit plan for all Osage citizens and Daposka Ahnkondapi, the Osage Nation's elementary immersion school in Pawhuska.
The tribe's Skiatook casino opened in 2007, and the Osage built a new casino with a resort-style pool there in December 2013. This year's game expansion brings the property's space to about 16,000 square feet, Cooper said.
"That property does very well," Cooper said. "It does really good during the summer months with Skiatook Lake just a few miles down the road."