The Osage Minerals Council and the Osage Producers Association are hosting the 18th Annual Osage Oil & Gas Summit Wednesday and Thursday at the Tulsa Osage Casino and Hotel, 951 W.36th N.
Tara Sweeney, assistant secretary of Indian Affairs for the Department of the Interior, will speak at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the Oak Ballroom.
After, a first-time producer roundtable/panel will be held to discuss "the economic devastation caused by BIA and Fish & Wildlife decisions over the last several years, costing the Osage Headright Owners, Osage Producers, and the economies of Oklahoma and Osage Co. hundreds of millions of dollars since July 2014 when the BIA shut down drilling in Osage County," organizers said in a news release.
On average, prior to July 2014, 200-plus wells were drilled per year in Osage County.
"Less than 100 wells have been drilled since 2014 causing our daily oil and gas production to plummet, producers to leave the county for friendlier environs and local businesses to fail."
Osage County had 14,500 active wells in 2014. Today it is approximately 12,000.
