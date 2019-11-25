Oklahoma State University has established a professional development alliance with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which designates OSU as one of only 12 universities across the country selected to participate in its outreach mentor program.
The OSU aviation program and the OSU Flying Aggies now hold the ALPA Aviation Collegiate Education (ACE) Club distinction. Oklahoma State is the first and only college in the Big 12 Conference to receive the honor.
As the world’s largest pilots union, ALPA represents and advocates for more than 63,000 pilots at 35 airlines in the U.S. and Canada.
Alliances built between ALPA and leading aviation universities like Oklahoma State aim to promote the profession and support aspiring aviators preparing for careers within the airline industry, OSU said in a news release.
“Our students now have direct access to major airline pilots through a formal mentorship program,” said Jon Loffi, associate professor of aviation and space in the OSU College of Education, Health and Aviation.
“Representatives from ALPA will be on campus at least once a semester to provide support to our students and make themselves readily available for questions related to flight training, crew resource management, career paths, job expectations and much more.”
In addition to on-campus outreach, ALPA organizes annual field trips for students to tour airline operations and other aviation-related facilities. These trips provide aspiring aviators with a behind-the-scenes look at how airlines operate and a first-hand experience of what it takes to be an airline pilot.
Oklahoma State alumnus and United Airlines Capt. Kent Moffer was instrumental in helping establish the partnership over the last two years, the release said.