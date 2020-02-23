A perfect cocktail of factors helped the Tulsa area experience a banner year for housing.
“We’d been seeing positive numbers all year long,” said Mike Fournier, president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. “We were kind of expecting it to be over 10% from the previous year.”
Tulsa-area home construction in 2019 jumped 17.6% over the previous year. The number of housing starts (3,080) also were the most since 4,303 were recorded in 2007, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
“You have consumer confidence at a 40-year high and you have nationwide unemployment at a 57-year low,” said Fournier, owner of The Sonrise Cos. “You have those items working in place with the low interest rates. There’s just a huge resurgence of new types of building. Looking at 2020, it looks like it’s going to be another exciting year.”
Broken Arrow and the original midtown Tulsa area are going through a “massive resurgence with infills,” he said. Broken Arrow led in housing starts last year with 589, followed by Tulsa (564), according to New Orders Weekly.
Neighborhoods such as Stone Canyon east of Owasso are “blowing the socks off” building numbers, Fournier said.
“People are seeing new styles and price ranges that are affordable for any income level,” he said. “There are a large selection of locations and types and prices of homes to choose from.”
He added that many Tulsa remodeling companies had a record year in 2019.
A couple of national kick-starters have kept home building at a brisk pace.
Thanks to the recent passage of a new tax extenders bill, the energy efficient home credit, which provides eligible contractors with a $2,000 tax credit for each energy efficient dwelling unit, has been retroactively extended for 2018, 2019 and through the end of 2020.
Also, in September 2019, the treasury and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), acting as conservator to national mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, announced amendments to the respective Senior Preferred Stock Certificates that will permit Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to retain earnings beyond the $3 billion capital reserves previously allowed through the letter agreements of 2017. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac now are permitted to maintain capital reserves of $25 billion and $20 billion, respectively.
“Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac coming back from receivership and being able to have accumulated assets. ... That’s going to open up a lot more opportunities for lenders using them as a source for financing for homeowners,” Fournier said. “Every sign is just so exciting for the housing industry right now.”
There still is room for improvement, however.
Fifteen percent of households in and surrounding downtown Tulsa are extremely cost-burdened, meaning more than 50% of the payer’s income goes toward housing. That information was contained in the draft of a housing market demand study and strategy presented in January to the Tulsa Development Authority.
The city commissioned a housing study in 2010, and since that time, $1.4 billion in downtown building permits have been filed, the study found. Over the next decade, it is estimated that 60% of new jobs in the region will pay less than $35,000, highlighting the need for affordable rents ($850 a month or less).
To address issues such as those in the single-home and multifamily housing markets, more workers are needed, Fournier said. Build My Future is a program designed to inspire young people to pursue careers in the skilled trades.
“When you realize that the national average age of builders is 58, we are working so diligently to get more skilled trades for kids that are in high school, getting them into the vo-tech schools,” he said. “This is something that takes decades to do.
“It’s going to be our No. 1 goal to be able to sustain and even improve on these numbers. When you have a limited pool of skilled workers available, there is a maximum that you can do until you get a large pool of skilled trades to work from.”
