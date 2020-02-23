As the decades have passed, so, too, have the ways of traditional banking.
Trips to the neighborhood Savings and Loan have been largely replaced by taps on an iPhone or computer keyboard.
The folks at Tulsa-based Enacomm are well-versed in the evolution of the banking sector. Enacomm is a FinTech provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions and credit card and payments companies.
“Tulsa is a great demographic,” said Shawn Hughes, president and chief operating officer at Enacomm. “You have the presence of the most modern banking, like a Wells Fargo or a Bank of America, and you very well could have a community bank on the same block.
“When you look across America, community banks and credit unions have taken on the lion’s share in the United States in the form of the families and businesses. It’s not the mega banks. But these community banks and credit unions historically have not been able to take on the expense of the latest and greatest tech. The landscape is changing big-time.”
Customers younger than 40 prefer bigger banks, according to a 2019 retail banking satisfaction study by J.D. Power and Associates, a data analytics and consumer intelligence company.
At the time of J.D. Power’s 2009 study, the 10 largest U.S. retail banks managed 39% of industry deposits and 26% of branch bank offices. Currently, they manage 48% of deposits and 31% of branches. Also in 2019, 53% of retail banking customers used mobile banking.
Challenger banks, such as Chime, are carving their niche in the industry, as well.
Offering lower overhead costs and no physical branches, these online and mobile-only banks have perks that appeal to the younger crowd. FICO, a data analytics company focused on credit scoring services, found in 2016 that millennials are two to three times more likely to switch banks than other generations. The company also found that 45% of millennials cited high fees as their reason for changing.
“These new challenger banks are popping up, and they are signing up millions of people,” said Mike Boukadakis, CEO of Enacomm. “Where are those people coming from? They are coming from community banks and credit unions.”
The consumers also are changing.
Financial experts predict that baby boomers, those born between about 1944 and 1964, are likely to transfer tens of trillions in wealth to younger generations within the next 25 years.
“It’s a fundamental shift on the money assets,” Boukadakis said.
To draw more people into physical branches, some banks are enhancing the experience. Vast Bank in Tulsa is one such example.
Formerly Valley National Bank, Vast Bank changed its name in 2019 in a rebranding effort to emphasize evolving customer expectations. It followed that up with the construction of a new 100,000-square-foot, mixed-use headquarters and bank branch downtown at 110 N. Elgin Ave.
Much more than a place to deposit and borrow money, the structure will feature an artists’ space, several restaurants and a coffee and beer establishment.
“You are going to see more of the community banks offer that type of environment,” Boukadakis said.
Sector transformations notwithstanding, plenty of room for growth remains for all kinds of financial institutions, he said.
“With technologists like Enacomm affording community banks and credit unions the opportunity to have product parity, they are going to be able to compete with the larger box banking companies like Chase and Bank of America,” Boukadakis said. “They are going to be able to compete with this new challenger bank. Will they be able to keep their deposits? Yes. Will they be able to add new customers because they have new technology? Yes.
“I believe the community bankers as a whole realize the issues and problems they have, and with technology companies adopting ways to be competitive, they will stay alive and they will flourish. They have to morph. If you’re not growing and you’re not changing, you’re dying.”
