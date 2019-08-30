Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out Tulsa for Thursday, Aug. 29:
Carly Taylor Pasquale, 29, of Collinsville. DUI-1st, unsafe lane use, defective vehicle/improper equip.
Kenneth Duane Butler, 57, of Owasso. Application to revoke, FTA/court cost.
Sylvester Leon Snell, 38, of Owasso. DUI-3rd, insurance/security verification, no DL, change lanes unsafely, follow too closely, seat belt violations, F/T yield emergency vehicle.
Abigail Delise Hibbard, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Application to revoke.
Michael Lavar Phelps, 40, of Owasso. DUI drugs-1st, speeding 11-15 mph, impede normal flow of traffic (x2), poss drug paraphernalia.