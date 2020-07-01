The U.N. labor agency says the coronavirus pandemic had a more severe impact on jobs than previously estimated, reflecting increasing fallout in many regions and particularly in developing economies.
The International Labor Organization estimated Tuesday that 14% of working hours were lost worldwide in the year’s second quarter, ending Tuesday, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. It said that is equivalent to the loss of 400 million full-time jobs.
A month ago, the ILO estimated the loss at 10.7% of working hours, equivalent to 305 million full-time jobs.
The agency said that 93% of the world’s workers are still living in countries with workplace closures of some kind, with the greatest restrictions in the Americas. That region also had the steepest projected fall in working hours, with an estimated fall of 18.3% in the second quarter.