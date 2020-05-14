Oklahoma’s Personal Protective Equipment and Supply Source Directory has grown to 87 companies, including 42 manufacturers or suppliers, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
The directory lists companies that provide PPE and other medical supplies.
Partners in the effort include the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.
Minco-based Oklahoma Folding Carton pivoted to make a disposable paperboard face shield.
“We have had orders from multiple companies and entities, including the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, SSM Health and the Oklahoma Health Department, in addition to interest from college nursing programs,” Oklahoma Folding Carton owner Brenda Willey said in a statement.
NewView Oklahoma, Inc. is an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit that helps the blind and visually impaired.
“We already have this capacity in our manufacturing division, so we’re uniquely set up to provide essential products,” Lauren Branch, president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our mission at NewView is to empower people with vision loss, but now we’re able to empower even more people to stay resilient in this crisis. Our employees find it incredibly rewarding to come to work every day and provide essential products and services to people who need them.”
Businesses can search the PPE directory at okcommerce.gov/ppe. Oklahoma companies that manufacture or supply PPE and other needed supplies can fill out the form on the Commerce PPE webpage to be considered for inclusion. After a brief vetting process through OMA, the companies can be added to the list.
The state’s guidelines for reopening businesses under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up & Recover Safely (OURS) Plan can be found at okcommerce.gov/ours.